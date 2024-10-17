Yahya Sinwar: "I am 59 years old, & I would rather die by fighting than from Corona, a stroke, or a heart attack"

Yahya Sinwar:

I am 59 years old, and I would rather die by fighting than from Corona, a stroke, or a heart attack.

Adding, from Scott Ritter today:

THE DEATH OF YAHYA SINWAR, IF CONFIRMED, REPRESENTS A SERIOUS BLOW TO HAMAS

By killing a man who had become the face of the resistance of the citizens of Gaza to the ongoing Israeli occupation, Israel will seize the headlines of the moment, and will try to turn Sinwar’s passing into an existential moment for Hamas.

But as was the case with Hassan Nasrallah’s death, all Israel has demonstrated is that it can take human life. But Israel’s continued acts of targeted murder cannot, and will not, change the fact that it is an apartheid state engaged in acts of genocide against a people who oppose the ongoing illegal occupation of Palestine by the proponents of Zionism.

A month from now, no one will be talking about Sinwars death.

Everyone will be talking about the continued resistance of the Hamas fighters.

You can’t kill an idea.

Especially when the time for that idea has arrived.

Sinwar fought for Palestine.

And the time for Palestine is now.