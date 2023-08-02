DTR EP 499: The Men In Black

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Men In Black have been seen since 1947. The stories have evolved over the years from a threatening group of three, to an encouraging group of one. Their powers have also grown over the years as the concept of their mythos continues to become popular. In this episode, we review the MIB phenomenon and end with a review of Dr. Steven Greer's new film "Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind." Enjoy.