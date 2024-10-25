Trump Calls to Censor the Internet - Wings of the Same Bird

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

Will Trump Censor the Internet? His Words. Your watching a Script

· Harris psyop about Hitler and Trump

· Tampon Tim

· Lennin made anti semitic laws than murdered Christians. Is Trump following?

· Vance says fire nurses if they don’t defile themselves

· False flag watch

· Votes Flipping

· Noahide laws will kill Christians

· What is the satanic trinity

· Defiling the temple of God that is you, mind controlism

· Trump prays to dead Rabbi

· What do they do in the tunnels – rituals to bring back the dead Rabbi that some think is the Messiah