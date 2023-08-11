HOT: Covid was “pre-planned by an elite group of people. Event 201” !!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Congressman Ron Johnson - WI alleges that covid was “pre-planned by an elite group of people. Event 201”.
In reference to the John’s Hopkins Center tabletop exercise with the WEF and the Gates Foundation.
Pretty substantial allegations!
People need to WAKE THE Fxxx UP!
