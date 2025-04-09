UK Censorship Expands: BitChute Withdraws, Ofcom’s Reach Grows, Another Platform Falls Silent

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
* Full news and all the source links: www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-9th-april-2025
- BitChute: UK Regulation
“After careful review and ongoing evaluation of the regulatory landscape in the United Kingdom, we regret to inform you that BitChute will be discontinuing its video sharing service for UK residents. The introduction of the UK Online Safety Act of 2023 has brought about significant changes in the regulatory framework governing online content and community interactions.”
- UK Parliament: Parliamentary Bills: Data (Use and Access) Bill [HL]
- The Record from Recorded Future News: European lawmaker says EU is committed to continuing data transfers to US
- Open Rights Group (ORG): IPT supports ORG’s call for open hearing in Apple encryption case.
Mirrored - UK Column
