© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on November 1-2
▪️Russian forces launched Geran drone strikes on targets in the Poltava region. The target of the attack was the Kremenchuk oil refinery, which supplied fuel to the Ukrainian forces.
▪️Another target hit by Russian strikes was the Myrhorod airfield, from which Storm Shadow cruise missile-carrying aircraft took off.
▪️The enemy also launched Storm Shadow missiles at the Crimean peninsula.The AFU later attempted to launch Neptune missiles at Sevastopol.
▪️Russian units managed to advance south of Pervomaiske on the Kupyansk sector, clearing significant positions.
▪️The AFU launched attacks with cluster munitions on Donetsk.
▪️Russian fighters conducted successful attacks along the railway line northwest of Krasnohorivka on the northern flank of the Avdiivka fortified area. As a result of the offensive, they managed to secure positions near the railway and expand their control zone.
▪️South of the Russian units, the enemy is squeezing Ukrainian forces in the vicinity of Tsarska Ohota. They successfully encircled the territory of the former anti-aircraft section and advanced towards the north.
▪️Russian troops counterattacked west of Staromayorske and ousted the enemy from previously held positions. The cleft formed after a recent Ukrainian offensive has been eliminated.
▪️Ukrainian forces launched drone strikes on Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region.
▪️Following unsuccessful attacks on the Orikhiv sector, the AFU are regrouping on the line of Kopani - Robotyne - Verbove.
▪️In the Kherson direction, the enemy continues to hold a foothold on the island part of the Dnipro River. Clashes are ongoing in Krynky, where Russian forces are exerting pressure on Ukrainian forces, although the village remains uncleared.