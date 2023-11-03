Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on November 1-2





▪️Russian forces launched Geran drone strikes on targets in the Poltava region. The target of the attack was the Kremenchuk oil refinery, which supplied fuel to the Ukrainian forces.





▪️Another target hit by Russian strikes was the Myrhorod airfield, from which Storm Shadow cruise missile-carrying aircraft took off.





▪️The enemy also launched Storm Shadow missiles at the Crimean peninsula.The AFU later attempted to launch Neptune missiles at Sevastopol.





▪️Russian units managed to advance south of Pervomaiske on the Kupyansk sector, clearing significant positions.





▪️The AFU launched attacks with cluster munitions on Donetsk.





▪️Russian fighters conducted successful attacks along the railway line northwest of Krasnohorivka on the northern flank of the Avdiivka fortified area. As a result of the offensive, they managed to secure positions near the railway and expand their control zone.





▪️South of the Russian units, the enemy is squeezing Ukrainian forces in the vicinity of Tsarska Ohota. They successfully encircled the territory of the former anti-aircraft section and advanced towards the north.





▪️Russian troops counterattacked west of Staromayorske and ousted the enemy from previously held positions. The cleft formed after a recent Ukrainian offensive has been eliminated.





▪️Ukrainian forces launched drone strikes on Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region.





▪️Following unsuccessful attacks on the Orikhiv sector, the AFU are regrouping on the line of Kopani - Robotyne - Verbove.





▪️In the Kherson direction, the enemy continues to hold a foothold on the island part of the Dnipro River. Clashes are ongoing in Krynky, where Russian forces are exerting pressure on Ukrainian forces, although the village remains uncleared.