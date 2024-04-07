BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Our Interview With The Conspiracy Music Guru.
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
115 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • 04/07/2024

Alex Michael - AKA The Conspiracy Music Guru, is a very talented musician who exposes the world's many deceptions with lyrics that inform and teach.


He's also an author, having published a range of Children's books, for all ages, designed to help open your mind, and question everything.


As well as all that, he's a funny bastard too.


Shazza and I recently had the pleasure to sit down and have a chat with him. Thank you Alex for taking the time to talk to us.


The Conspiracy Music Guru.


Website - https://www.conspiracymusicguru.com/


You Tube - https://www.youtube.com/@ConspiracyMusicGuru


Fakebook - https://www.facebook.com/conspiracymusicguru


Insta - https://www.instagram.com/conspiracymusicguru/


Twitter/X - https://twitter.com/alex_conspiracy


Telegram - https://t.me/conspiracymusic


Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/i8EkqXAQY1cU/


Soundcloud - https://soundcloud.com/user-926359442


Discord - https://discord.com/invite/flatearth


You can also pick up other Conspiracy Music Guru music and merch here -


My Albums:

https://conspiracymusicguru.com/albums


My Books:

https://conspiracymusicguru.com/books


My Teeshirts:

https://guru-merch.creator-spring.com


My Amazon Store (USA):

http://tinyurl.com/3ys2h2m


My Amazon Store (rest of the world):

https://tinyurl.com/22exmabn


One time, at Bandcamp: https://conspiracymusicguru.bandcamp.com/


Alex Michael:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/musicguru


You'll Wake Up Someday - Steve Falconer and Alex Michael: https://youtu.be/_1-fD3KOjso?si=MhxjG8ZcoObasnJX


Spacebusters: https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9 / https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064582006850


Logan Paul the Twat: https://youtu.be/jtv1w6aggHI?si=KBGEss7-QJ0OH64k


Join Aussie Flyers:


Website -

https://aussieflyers.com/


Telegram -

https://t.me/roobsaussieflyers


Gab -

https://gab.com/RoobsAussieFlyers


Facebook -

https://www.facebook.com/RoobsAussieFlyers


Bitchute -

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-aussie-flyers/


Brighteon -

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/aussieroobs08


Odysee -

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0


Rumble -

https://rumble.com/user/Roobs


YouTube -

https://www.youtube.com/@RoobsAussieFlyers


Subscribe to our magazine -

https://aussieflyers.com/aussie-flyer-magazine


Roobs Aussie Mailer -

https://aussieflyers.com/mailer


Email - [email protected]


All rights reserved.

Keywords
question everythingconspiracy music guruflat earth manalex michaelopen your mindaussie flyers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy