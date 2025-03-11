BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Game Paradise / Game Tengoku (1995, Arcade)
FuerstBitmarck
5 views • 6 months ago

The game Paradise (also know as Game Tengoku (ゲーム天国)) is a vertically scrolling beat'em up developed and published by Jaleco. It was also released for Sega Saturn.

A mad scientist named Genius Yamada is trying to take over all arcade machines in the world, starting with the You&Me Kamiyoga. The arcade's clerk calls upon various Jaleco characters to stop Yamada.

You can choose between five different characters, each with their own set of weapons. Only one character has rapid fire. You have have main weapon which can be upgraded by collecting P symbols, and a limited number of bombs. Holding down fire for a dew seconds will charge your attack for a very powerful shot. You can collect various symbols, like a pig or a mecha, which will give you a corresponding satellite to your ship. Each type of satellite has a different shot. You can only have up to two satellites, and you cannot switch. Collecting egg plants gives you points. The more you collect in a short time, the more points you get.

Keywords
jalecoshootemuparcade game
