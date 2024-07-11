Revelation Redpill EP64: "In These Last Days"

Peter is very bold in speaking about what times they were living in. He very clearly declares that Jesus was revealed "in these last days…” Last days of what? How many last days are there? Tonight we'll take a deep dive through some caverns of scripture to see how many of the caves and tunnels of Biblical prophesy actually intertwine with the first coming of Jesus and his declaration that he was bringing his kingdom at the very moment he was on earth. This means we aren’t to just sit around waiting for Jesus to come and vacuum us out of here, we have work to do. Come with us on a deep dive into the book of Isaiah and learn how to show your friends and family that indeed, the Kingdom of God is NOW. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/revelation-redpill-ep-64/





