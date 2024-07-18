Galactic Federation, Contact, Plasma Weapons and Discernment, with Rebecca Wright – Part 2 of 4

Part 2 of 4. Rebecca Hardcastle Wright's websites are at:

https://exoconsciousness.com/

https://exoconscioushumans.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@exoconscioushumans





Yulian believes raising consciousness is crucial for responsibly wielding psychic abilities.

• Yulian suspects intergalactic councils guide civilizations in their evolution, leading to a universal common council.

Spiritual growth and awakening in the Exo conscious community.

• Rebecca Hardcastle Wright agrees with Yulian's cosmic connection and earth consciousness, believing humans have had opportunities to advance throughout history.

• She sees epochs in history, such as the Protestant Reformation, where people were challenged to question authority and develop their own spiritual awareness.





• Wright discusses becoming a sovereign, moral human.

UFOs, aliens, and a potential Galactic Federation.

• Schecky invites Yulian to consider the possibility of a Galactic Council emerging based on Yulian's intuition about other civilizations.

• Schecky shares information about Haim Eshed, the former head of the Israeli space program, who made a statement about US astronauts working with aliens on a Mars base, which the Galactic Federation asked Trump not to reveal to the public.

• Brian Ruhe joins the conversation and expresses interest in joining a peer-to-peer group for inner growth.

Channeling and spiritual growth within a community.

• Rebecca and Brian discuss the Exo conscious community's subscription-based newsletter, with Kevin as a channel exemplifying the community's perspective.

• Kevin channels Council of 8, with member Karen helping to transcribe and interpret messages.

Intergalactic contact, consciousness, and co-creation of reality.





• Rebecca Hardcastle Wright and Kevin Briggs discuss their experiences with a galactic federation of eight beings, including Dee, Arcturians, Anunnaki, and mantis beings, who have educated them on consciousness and are assisting with human evolution.

• The beings, led by Shiva, a ninth-dimensional being, are overseen by a spiritual being who sits at the right hand side of Ra and are reaching out to others within the Exo conscious community to improve their telepathic abilities and make contact with the galactic federation.

• Kevin Briggs and Rebecca discuss the Exo conscious community, manifesting the future, and co-creating with the Council of eight.

• The community has created a new timeline that continues towards the golden years for humanity.

Extraterrestrial life and their interactions with humans.

• Kevin Briggs describes a mothercraft/mothership he experienced as two football fields in size, with many craft inside a hangar.

• Kevin believes there are evil ETs who don't want humans to evolve, based on his experience in an amphitheater with delegates.

• Kevin Briggs and Brian Ruhe discuss experiences with extraterrestrial beings, including Suzanne Hansen's account of a community of grays and mantids in the galaxy.





• The speakers describe the abilities they have developed, such as psychic intelligence, communication, and traveling out of body, and how they believe these abilities are a natural evolution of humanity.

Plasma science, orbs, and DNA as a plasma.

• Rebecca shares experiences of being taken up into craft in auditoriums and meeting people who claim to have been on the craft with her.

• Experiencers discuss plasma science, zero point energy, and ethical responsibility.

• Wright emphasizes the importance of becoming a "citizen scientist" during COVID-19.

Plasma weapons and orbs, with a focus on discernment and knowledge.

• Brian Ruhe and Rebecca Hardcastle Wright discuss plasma science and its potential connections to religion and spirituality.

• Rebecca shares insights from plasma researcher April Cotton Dick on the properties of plasma weaponry, including radiation burns.





