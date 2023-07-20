Trump Persecution A Sign Of The Future For Christians? | EpiSOLO#12

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is what's happening to Trump a glimpse into the future of the American Christian? Let me know in the comments!
In this episode I cover the latest on Trump and share what is happening to Christians in Afghanistan as a dire warning to what could be coming to America if we let this continue.
DONATE TO THE SHOW
Venmo: @jesusandliberty
CashApp: $jesusandliberty
Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website
FOLLOW
Christians4liberty.com
Youtube: @jesusandliberty
Rumble: @jesusandliberty
Twitter: @jesusandliberty
Truth Social: @jesusandliberty
Instagram: @jesusandliberty