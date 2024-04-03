Avoid Fake Thumbnails

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video I stated that I would use a particular shot as the thumbnail for this video. I have not discovered how to choose the frame or impose a thumbnail on Facebook or Telegram so those will be whichever frame that platform chooses, but they WILL be a frame from the video.
Fake thumbnails are a lie. They are dishonest. They are clickbait designed to increase the apparent viewer numbers (so their income goes up).
The case I pointed out here is particularly egregious and offensive to me as a Christian. There are, however, many, many other cases in point for you to beware of.
#clickbait, #lie, #dishonest