543 Who is Christ

Who is Christ? The Son, begotten of the only Father—not the 'only begotten Son of God.' The mystical conception of Christ means the Universality of Sonship, embodied in any individual who recognizes this Sonship. Eckhart, one of the great mystics of the Middle Ages, said: 'God never begot but one Son, but the Eternal is forever begetting the only begotten.' This conveys the same sense as our New Testament statement 'world without end.' This world forms and disintegrates, as the body does, but creation goes on forever. Therefore, the Eternal is forever begetting that which is the realization of Its own perfection. It is an eternal process; It is the Son of God, and the Son of God is Christ. Christ means the Universal Idea of Sonship, of which each is a member. That is why we are spoken of as members of that One Body; and why we are told to have that Mind in us 'which was also in Christ Jesus.' Each partakes of the Christ nature, to the degree that the Christ is revealed through him, and to that degree he becomes the Christ. We should turn to that Living Presence within, which is the Father in heaven, recognize It as the One and Only Power in the Universe, unify with It; declare our word to be the presence, power and activity of this One. We should speak the word with belief in its power, because the Law is the servant of the Spirit. If we could stand aside and let this One Perfect Life flow through us, we could not help healing people! This is the highest form of healing. We have gone through many abstract processes of reasoning and have found out what the Law is and how It works. Now we can forget all about the Law and know there is nothing but the Word—the Law will be working automatically. We must forget everything else and let our word be spoken with a deep inner realization of love, beauty, peace, poise, power, and of the great Presence of Life at the point of our own consciousness. There is a place in the mentality—in the heights of its greatest realizations—where it throws itself with complete abandonment into the very center of the Universe. There is a point in the supreme moment of realization where the individual merges with the Universe, but not to the loss of his individuality; where a sense of the Oneness of all Life so enters his being that there is no sense of otherness. It is here that the mentality performs seeming miracles, because there is nothing to hinder the Whole from coming through. We can do this only by providing the mental equivalents of Life, by dwelling and meditating upon the immensity of Life and the fact that, as vast, as immense, as limitless as It is, the whole of It is brought to the point of our own consciousness. We comprehend the Infinite only to the degree that It expresses Itself through us, becoming to us that which we believe It to be. So we daily practice in our meditations the realization of Life: 'Infinite, indwelling Spirit within me, Almighty God within me, Real Substance within me, that which is Truth within me.' Jesus said: 'I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father but by me.' How true this is! We cannot come unto the Father Which art in Heaven except through our own nature. Right here, through our own nature, is the gateway and the path which leads to illumination, to realization, to inspiration, to the intuitive perception of everything. The highest faculty in man is intuition and it comes to a point sometimes where, with no process of reasoning at all, he instantly knows. Christ is the embodiment of divine Sonship which has come, with varying degrees of power, to all people in all ages and to every person in some degree. Christ is a Universal Presence. Ernest Holmes,. The Science of Mind complete edition page 543 Who is Christ. Red by Rich Jarvis RScP of prayersradio.com.