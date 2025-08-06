Beyond the Wreckage Michael Schratt on ET Motives and the Human Agenda (gallery view)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A rare conversation where Michael Schratt looks beyond UFO crashes to explore alien intentions, hybrid programs, and Earth’s role in the ET agenda.
Michael Schratt and Brian Ruhe explore the long-term presence of extraterrestrials (ETs) on Earth, possibly for thousands of years. Schratt shares accounts from crash retrievals, whistleblower testimonies, and military witnesses—highlighting secrecy, compartmentalization, and the global cover-up of recovered ET craft and bodies.
Thank you to artist Jennifer MacKenzie for the thumbnail image. Her website is www.livingskycraft.com .
They discuss:
• ET presence & abductions: Possible bases under oceans or mountains, the Grey hybridization agenda, and the karmic non-intervention theory.
• PLFs (Programmable Life Forms): Military-created beings posing as ETs, detailed through testimony and Greer’s research.
• Crash retrievals: First-hand reports from Wright-Patterson AFB, Cherry Point (NC), Cherry Creek (NV), Fort Riley (KS), and others—featuring exotic craft, failed penetration attempts, and body bags.
• Disclosure obstacles: Schratt criticizes 80 years of failed democratic action, proposing open congressional hearings with legacy witnesses from Leonard Stringfield’s files.
• UFO secrecy and politics: From Barry Goldwater’s denied access to speculation about President Trump’s limited briefing, Schratt argues disclosure is above presidential authority.
• Visual documentation: Schratt stresses the need for accurate illustrations, noting current AI tools fall short of depicting historical UFO scenes.
Action Points:
• Michael will join our Vancouver UFO & Preparing for ET Contact Meetup group on Sept. 20, 2025 @ 11am PST. Please join us at https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-et-contact/events/310098840/
• Review Leonard Stringfield’s Crash Retrievals.
• Explore further evidence on PLFs beyond Greer’s findings.
• Coordinate timing for a follow-up video discussion featuring Brian’s ET Hypothesis and Michael’s response.
Michael Schratt's website: http://www.projectblueroom.com/
Michael's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.co..