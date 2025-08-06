A rare conversation where Michael Schratt looks beyond UFO crashes to explore alien intentions, hybrid programs, and Earth’s role in the ET agenda.





Michael Schratt and Brian Ruhe explore the long-term presence of extraterrestrials (ETs) on Earth, possibly for thousands of years. Schratt shares accounts from crash retrievals, whistleblower testimonies, and military witnesses—highlighting secrecy, compartmentalization, and the global cover-up of recovered ET craft and bodies.





They discuss:





• ET presence & abductions: Possible bases under oceans or mountains, the Grey hybridization agenda, and the karmic non-intervention theory.

• PLFs (Programmable Life Forms): Military-created beings posing as ETs, detailed through testimony and Greer’s research.

• Crash retrievals: First-hand reports from Wright-Patterson AFB, Cherry Point (NC), Cherry Creek (NV), Fort Riley (KS), and others—featuring exotic craft, failed penetration attempts, and body bags.

• Disclosure obstacles: Schratt criticizes 80 years of failed democratic action, proposing open congressional hearings with legacy witnesses from Leonard Stringfield’s files.

• UFO secrecy and politics: From Barry Goldwater’s denied access to speculation about President Trump’s limited briefing, Schratt argues disclosure is above presidential authority.

• Visual documentation: Schratt stresses the need for accurate illustrations, noting current AI tools fall short of depicting historical UFO scenes.





Action Points:

• Review Leonard Stringfield’s Crash Retrievals.

• Explore further evidence on PLFs beyond Greer’s findings.

• Coordinate timing for a follow-up video discussion featuring Brian’s ET Hypothesis and Michael’s response.





