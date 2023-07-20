WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Brief Timeline of the Worlds Greatest Lie. ( IRAQ WAR ONLY )

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT
- Brief Timeline of the Worlds Greatest Lie. (
)
Twenty years ago, the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq was meant to topple a dictator and usher in a thriving democracy. Instead, Iraqis faced years of upheaval and chaos. Here's the timeline of notable events since the 2003 war. #Zionism #Evil #NWO #20YearsofMisery #IsraHell #USA #iraq #war #demoncracy #Islamaphobia
🇮🇱 #ISIS 🇺🇸 =
Israeli Secret Intelligence Services.