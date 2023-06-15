In another incisive analysis, Douglas Macgregor explains how the West has helped transform Russian ground forces into “the most dangerous and lethal fighting force on the planet”. A potential adversary that like Frankenstein, the West may soon have to contend with...



Douglas Macgregor: "Russia is WIPING THEM OUT, THIS IS IT!" in Exclusive Interview Douglas Macgregor joins us to discuss what is going on in Ukraine in this breaking news update. Macgregor gives his assessment of where things stand on the ground. They talk about the astounding casualty numbers and the horrifying nature of the battle over Bakhmut. Macgregor then gives some predictions for the next stages of the war. They talk about the rising tension with China. They agree there is no need to go to war with China but discuss what may explain the sudden attention shift towards Beijing. Lastly, they talk about the effects of cronyism in the weapons industry and the probability of a nuclear war.





Mirrored - Red Pilled TV