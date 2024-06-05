BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Death of 21 Coptic Martyrs Coming to the Big Screen
High Hopes
22 views • 11 months ago

John-Henry Westen


June 4, 2024


The astounding witness of the 21 Coptic martyrs slain in 2015 by ISIS on the beaches of Libya continues to make shockwaves across the world, revealing to believers and non-believers alike the true depth of ultimate devotion to Christ: the literal laying down of one's life for Christ, who is Lord God and Savior. The Coptic martyrs' moving story is now being told in a feature film for the first time by Director and Producer Raouf Zaki. Zaki is currently in mid-production of this movie and describes how he was moved to by the 21 Coptics' martyrdom and love for Christ. Watch now for an inside look into one of the most moving events in the 21st century—an event the culture of death does not want you to see. While Christians believe in things unseen, the story of the 21 Coptic martyrs shows that there can be no doubt of the power of real faith rooted in Christ.


 To support the creation of this film, visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ravision/son-of-the-11th-hour


Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!


LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564


LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app


****


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


+++


Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:


LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews


John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4zkumb-death-of-21-coptic-martyrs-coming-to-the-big-screen.html

