John-Henry Westen





June 4, 2024





The astounding witness of the 21 Coptic martyrs slain in 2015 by ISIS on the beaches of Libya continues to make shockwaves across the world, revealing to believers and non-believers alike the true depth of ultimate devotion to Christ: the literal laying down of one's life for Christ, who is Lord God and Savior. The Coptic martyrs' moving story is now being told in a feature film for the first time by Director and Producer Raouf Zaki. Zaki is currently in mid-production of this movie and describes how he was moved to by the 21 Coptics' martyrdom and love for Christ. Watch now for an inside look into one of the most moving events in the 21st century—an event the culture of death does not want you to see. While Christians believe in things unseen, the story of the 21 Coptic martyrs shows that there can be no doubt of the power of real faith rooted in Christ.





To support the creation of this film, visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ravision/son-of-the-11th-hour





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4zkumb-death-of-21-coptic-martyrs-coming-to-the-big-screen.html