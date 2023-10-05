BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Speaker of the House position is currently vacant
Trump: the Son of Perdition
Trump: the Son of Perdition
110 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
265 views • 10/05/2023

(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://www.photopea.com/

Sublink: [email protected]

Photopea | Online Photo Editor; Year established: ~ the end of 2017; Date of website access: October 4, 2023.


(Thumbnail) — Source 2: https://youtu.be/yWiOMCMbpJw?si=KMBFCqO59OYFQsEW

Trump addresses calls for him to be the next House speaker; Published by NBC News; YouTube; Date published: October 4, 2023; Date of website access: October 4, 2023.


Source 3: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/cepher-abridged-edition/id1406576338

CEPHER Abridged Edition; Published by Cepher Publishing LLC; Designed for iPad; Third Edition; Version 1.0.1; Date of app creation: unknown; Old and New Testament scriptures; Daniy'el/Daniel 8:23-24; Qorintiym Sheniy/2 Corinthians 4:3-4; and Chizayon/Revelation 13:5; Date of website access: October 4, 2023.


Source 4: https://www.blueletterbible.org/

Sublink 1: https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/h3581/kjv/wlc/0-1/

Sublink 2: https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/g1849/kjv/tr/0-1/

Sublink 3: https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/h5794/kjv/wlc/0-1/

Sublink 4: https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/h6440/kjv/wlc/0-1/

Lexicon :: Strong's H3581 - kōaḥ כֹּחַ; Outline of Biblical Usage, and Strong's Definitions; Lexicon :: Strong's G1849 - exousia ἐξουσία; Outline of Biblical Usage, KJV Translation Count, and Strong's Definitions; Old Testament and New Testament words in Hebrew and Greek; Published by Blue Letter Bible is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization ©2023 Blue Letter Bible; Dates posted: unknown; Date of the website creation: unknown; Date of website access: October 4, 2023.


Source 5: https://youtu.be/QxHTQ8n1Hvc?si=hxKTelQBCcTPvSm4

The moment Kevin McCarthy is ousted as Speaker of the House; Published by CTV News; YouTube; Date published: October 3, 2023; Date of website access: October 4, 2023.

Keywords
americapowercongressnew world ordermagaend timesfreemasonryamerican politicsspeaker of the houseidolatrythe antichristthe man of sinthe occultbible propheciesthe lawless onevacantthe son of perditionthe great deceiverthe treacherous dealerstephen mccarthy oustedgreek interlinearhebrew interlinear
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy