Iveco VM-90 Acquisition?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In our quest to find a more suitable platform for an overlanding vehicle capable of confidently and comfortably transporting us across Europe, throughout Asia and deep into Africa, we came across this amazing Iveco VM-90 military vehicle, which might just offer us the adventure of a lifetime. Please be sure to like and subscribe to our channel and tell your friends and family to join us on an epic adventure!
Please visit our website https://www.overlanditaly.com/gear to save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars purchasing products you need or would enjoy for your overlanding vehicle.