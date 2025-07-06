Defend Against DWAI Charges

Driving while ability impaired, or DWAI puts you at risk! If you drive with even the smallest amount of alcohol in your system, you can face stiff penalties.





Don't handle DWAI charges alone. Find the support you need at DUI Law Firm Denver.





What is DWAI in Colorado?

Colorado has harsh penalties for drinking and driving a motor vehicle. In Colorado, the law considers a DWAI charge a lesser offense than a DUI charge. Yet, the consequences for the offender are often the same.





Penalties for First Offense DWAI

On the surface, Driving While Ability Impaired is a lesser offense than a DUI. In fact, you can face many of the same consequences as with a DUI charge.

-8 points against driver's license, which impacts auto insurance costs and driving record.

-Jail sentence of 2 to 180 days. Your freedom is at stake.

-Find of $100 to $500, not including other legal fees.

-24 to 48 hours of community service.





What to do when stopped by an officer?

If you face a traffic stop and the officer suspects you are under the influence of alcohol, you need to understand your rights.

Know your rights

-You do not have to tell the officer what you have consumed.

-You do not have to tell the officer the last time you consumed alcohol or drugs.

-You do not have to tell the officer the last time you drove if you are sitting in a parked car.

-You do not have to consent to a field sobriety-test.





You have a right to remain silent

-Do not provide information that works against you.

-If charged, call DUI Law Firm Denver right away.





Remember, no matter how nice law enforcement seems, they are not on your side. They are looking for information and evidence to support a case against you.





Work with Denver's Expert DUI Attorneys

-DUI Law Firm Denver includes a team of expert attorneys specifically focused on drinking and driving defense.

-Our founding attorney, Emilio De Simone, is one of only two attorneys in Colorado to receive the -coveted "Lawyer Science" designation from the American Chemical Society.

-Our team includes former public defenders who have defended and won hundreds of cases.

-We send two attorneys to court for any cases going to trial. This winning formula uses teamwork to achieve the best solution for you.





Get things working in your favor





