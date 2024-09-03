Mike Adams sermon 011 - Matthew 24 - End Times prophecies urge us to remain prepared and vigilant at all times

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Matthew 24 and its relevance to current events, with caution against misinterpretation. (0:00)
- Cosmic events and their relation to biblical prophecy. (3:50)
- God's potential intervention through natural disasters due to global sin. (9:27)
- Preparedness and intention in light of biblical principles. (14:07)
- Community preparedness for emergencies, focusing on resource distribution and self-sufficiency. (21:56)
- Preparing for disasters and supporting local churches. (26:43)
