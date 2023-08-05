Farmer's Response to Climate Change Exploring the Benefits of Scottish Highland Cattle

In tonight's episode, we dive into the fascinating world of Scottish Highland cattle and their role in the ongoing debate on climate change and farming. As a farmer and grazer, I share my thoughts and observations on the effects of livestock on the environment, focusing on the unique attributes of the Scottish Highland breed. We explore the strong evidence that grazing cattle can reduce, if not eliminate, the effects of methane on the environment, thanks to proper pasture methods and carbon sequestering. The Scottish Highland breed, an original heritage breed dating back to the 6th century, offers unique benefits, including the ability to eat more roughage, low impact on the soil, no need for sheltering, and overall robust health. The episode also delves into the challenges faced by farmers today, including the negative perceptions of farming's impact on the environment and potential restrictions on grazing on federal land. We emphasize the importance of supporting farmers who are doing farming right and the positive impact of cattle grazing when done correctly. Join us as we explore the intriguing relationship between Scottish Highland cattle, farming practices, and the environment. These are the thoughts of a farmer, grounded in research, observation, and common sense. Your support for responsible farming is vital, and we appreciate your time in joining us for this enlightening discussion. Don't forget to like, share, and subscribe for more insights from Pigeon River Farm. Have a most wonderful evening!

