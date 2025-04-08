© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Marine Le Pen EXPOSED | Verdant Servant
Unraveling the tangled web of Marine Le Pen. 'Marine Le Pen EXPOSED' by Verdant Servant peels back layers of deception, revealing lesser-known connections challenging her anti-establishment image. Discover the truth behind Le Pen's ties to pro-Israel & Freemason groups, and her real EU stance.