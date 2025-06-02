Can Jesus’ Touch Truly Cleanse You from Sin?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When sin isolates and defiles, only one touch can make you whole. In today’s devotion, Pastor Roderick Webster uses the biblical picture of leprosy (Matt. 8:1–4; Lev. 13) to show how sin spreads in our lives—and how only Jesus’ compassionate touch can heal our deepest wounds and restore fellowship with God.
🔹 In this episode you’ll discover:
Why leprosy in Scripture is a vivid picture of sin’s depth and spread (Lev. 13:1–8, 45–46).
Sin’s slippery progression: “Sin spreads like leprosy” (Lev. 13:8).
How sin isolates us—cutting us off from community and communion with God (Lev. 13:45–46).
The only remedy: coming humbly to Jesus, confessing our sin, and trusting His power to cleanse (1 John 1:9; Matt. 8:3).
Practical steps to examine your heart, confess your sins, and accept Jesus’ forgiveness today.
🛠 Next Steps:
Reflect: What “plague” of sin has crept into your life and begun to isolate you?
Respond: Humbly confess your sin to Jesus (1 John 1:9) and believe He alone can cleanse you.
📖 Key Scriptures:
Matthew 8:1–4 (Jesus’ compassionate touch and the leper’s healing)
Leviticus 13:1–8, 13:45–46 (pattern and impact of leprosy as a picture of sin)
1 John 1:9; Romans 3:23–24 (confession and justification)
00:00Introduction: God's Care and Assurance
00:49Understanding Sin Through Leprosy
02:07The Spread and Consequences of Sin
05:20The Need for Cleansing and Redemption
07:30Invitation to Seek Forgiveness
08:35Encouragement and Final Thoughts
10:02Closing Prayer and Blessings