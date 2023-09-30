Satan wanted worship - AUTHENTIC with Shawn Boonstra

In the devil’s final temptation to Jesus, he offers to give Jesus the kingdoms of the world in return for worshipping him. Host Shawn Boonstra highlights the vital message that there are no shortcuts to glory—that is, to a meaningful relationship with God.





Website: vop.com/authentic

About Authentic:

Host Shawn Boonstra makes it easy to understand how philosophy and biblical principles can help you live an authentic life in the 21st century.









We talk about real existential questions—stuff that everybody wonders about: the meaning of life, purposeful living, the nature of human existence, the thoughts of great philosophers and how those have impacted our culture and how we live—the nature of love, relationships, emotions, self-awareness . . . But most of all, we explore what it means to live an authentic human existence.









New episodes on Saturdays. Watch on YouTube and a growing list of North American TV networks and stations.