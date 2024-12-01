© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Does this help explain why Australian State Premiers all resigned in a hurry? They won’t escape what’s coming is my prediction. Sadly when so many lose loved ones, they’ll want justice, some even revenge. In life one should be held accountable for one’s actions. State Premiers and former ones, Health Ministers and other vaccine spruikers and Pharma whores, will not walk the streets of Australia safely in the future is my prediction. I’m sure Dan Andrews can’t now. Justice must be served via our institutions or it will be served by the people .