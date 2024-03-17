© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AOC’s district is being described as looking like a Third World country, after video emerged showing trash covered streets overrun by illegals.
SOURCE:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13205713/AOCs-NYC-district-slammed-World-shocking-video-shows-trash-covered-streets-overrun-migrants-running-flea-market-scantily-clad-prostitutes-brazenly-soliciting-men-Market-Sweethearts.html