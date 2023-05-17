BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sabbath worship services: the Bible is true; sin not & abide by fruits of the Holy Spirit
Follower of Christ777
18 views • 05/17/2023

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to the Seventh-Day Christians Church. Its website is www.SDCministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org).


A beautiful presentation by sister Fe on the “Bible is true” presented on Sabbath evening, May 12, 2023. In her presentation, our sister in the faith speaks of sin not, to love one another and to abide by the fruits of the Holy Spirit.

You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/


For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org (www.ssremnant.org) along with the following channels:


Follower of Christ777: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/

Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDC Studio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKhga7tTUmtMYCy8pleDikg

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg


For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]

Keywords
fatherbiblegodholy spiritjesus christcreatorsintruthyeshuatruefruitsyahabbasonelohimimmanuelgodheadancient of daysbible is truefather of lights
