SHaDoWCa7 sings Tri La Lee Polka (Langner Sisters, Eddie Blazonczyk, Versatones)

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on November 27, 2018 along with her original description:

"HEY!!! It's POLKA TIME with DESTINY! *hehehe*

I know my subscribers can handle anything I throw at them! ♥ You are the greatest! ^^ ♥ *BIG HUGS!!!* ♥

This is my cover of the "Tri La Lee" Polka written by Diane Langner of the famous Langner Sisters from Minnesota, USA. I am playing all background music in the 'Chicago Polka Style' of Eddie Blazonczyk and the Versatones (they are my favorite polka band --- their music makes me happy)! :D ♥

I hope you will have at least half-as-much fun listening to this as I had putting it together! :) *fingers-crossed* ♥ Let me know what you think! Do I have a future!?!?!?!? *giggle* ♥"

---------------------------------------------------------------

"Tri La Lee" Polka Lyrics (written by Diane Langner):

When we're dancing I feel like a bird,

On the wing in a big blue sky!

And I know that you have made me happy,

I love you more each day!

Tri La Lee, Tri La Lo,

My heart knows I love you so!

Tri La Lee, Tri La Lo,

If you love me please let me know!

When you're with me everything is right,

I can't help but hold you tight!

And I hope that someday you will love me,

The way that I love you!

Tri La Lee, Tri La Lo,

My heart knows I love you so!

Tri La Lee, Tri La Lo,

If you love me please let me know!

