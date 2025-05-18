BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TIME To COME CLEAN !! NOLYN ! OPEN THE DOOR If U Are TRAPPED BY YOUR OWN LIES... Set Yourself FREE
KleckFiles
KleckFiles
101 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 4 months ago

www.kleckfiles.com/?250517-01

MIRROR of Jonathan Kleck https://youtu.be/hdtObLF2Hd0


AWESOME Shortie by Zack !! Lyrics to song Below ::::

Dream, man machined

I'm the vision of hostility

I'm the bread crumbs you trail in a world you once belonged

Safe, in the thought

You choose love as if you have been taught

To stray from your heart is an idea you wish wasn't wrong


And so began

The tale of a man

Who was mad in his brain

And he longed for a dream where he was sane

And everyone else

Was somebody else


Visions of lust

Visions of lust

I'm caught in complete disarray

Visions of lust

Visions of lust

I'm caught in complete disarray


And so began

The tale of a man

Who was mad in his brain

And he longed for a dream where he was sane

And everyone else

Was somebody else

Keywords
kleckjonathankleckfiles
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy