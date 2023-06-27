BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ukrainian Commander Punished Soldiers Blowing Them Up With Grenade
The Prisoner
9841 followers
535 views • 06/27/2023

New video from Ukrainian frontlines shows the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine executing Ukrainian servicemen who failed to hold control of their positions.

The Ukrainian servicemen failed to follow the order of their commander and were likely forced to retreat from their military position because there were three of them. However, the commander decided to punish them, throwing a grenade at them. There is an explosion heard on the video. The fait of the servicemen is not known. Presumably they died from shrapnel wounds.

– And I’ll take a fucking picture of you.

– What’s next? Who the fuck are you?

– Did you guys have an order from Condor? Was there an order to hold positions?

– We did. There are three of us.

– Where the fuck did you hold it?

– There are not enough of us, go there. We just came from there.

– Guys, I’m gonna fucking kill you.

– Kill yourself. Come on.

– Sheva! Give me a grenade! Give me another one! Fucking faggots. Here you go.

Source https://southfront.org/in-video-ukrainian-commander-punished-soldiers-blowing-them-up-with-grenade/

Keywords
executionukrainian armygrenadefratricidefragging
