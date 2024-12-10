Yah's Misfits 10-12-2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this study, we discuss Genesis 10. Then we will take a deep dive into the Book of Jubilees, in which Noah gave us the first map of the world. Noah divided the world into 3 parts, giving each son a specific territory. Also we will mention the origin of demons. Finally, we discuss a corruption of Kainam, whose name is not found in Genesis, bit Luke mentions this in his genealogy. Why? wait until you see the reason. The map is so important and still stands today.