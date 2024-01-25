What I got wrong. Communist-loving racism-liberalism for 90 years. Awful libs and a good one.

The same tricks the liberal media used in USA+UK in 1932-1942 are still being used.
Lesson in German:
Herrenfolk = Self-governing people
Lebensraum = Land of the free
#propaganda #media #USA #history #projection
https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/what-i-got-wrong-communist-loving-liberals
