CTP BTS/SP (S1EDecSpecial (MidWeek 12/6/23 drop)) "Dating in this WOKE day and age"

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1EDecSpecial) "Dating in this WOKE day and age"

A "Change Research" Survey show the great divides in Men and Women, but more-so the dichotomy between Leftist Women and everyone else. Discussion about some of the results in the Survey and how they tie with topics discussed during many of these CTP episodes. Like "only 2 Genders" and saying "All Lives Matter" as well as more sub-topics/issues.





- https://RepublicanSingles.com

- https://changeresearch.com/post/young-women-are-more-liberal-than-young-men/

- https://www.cnbc.com/2023/11/25/survey-64percent-of-men-say-this-is-a-dating-red-flag-.html

- https://newrepublic.com/post/175556/poll-men-women-red-flags-dating

- chart via @USA_Polling and @PopulismUpdates on X: https://twitter.com/PopulismUpdates/status/1701654305311449437

