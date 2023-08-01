Senator John Kennedy grills Climate grifter from the US Dept of Energy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Senator John Kennedy grills climate grifter from the US Department of Energy on the #ClimateScam:
"If we spend $50 trillion to become carbon neutral by 2050, how much is that going to reduce world temperatures?"
"You don't know, do you? You just want us to spend $50 trillion, and you don't have the slightest idea whether it's going to reduce world temperatures."
Source: https://youtube.com/watch?v=8s_aVsNCpMg