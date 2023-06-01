The REAL Reason Democrats Are ALL IN on the Ukraine War Ep 280

Glenn Beck





May 31, 2023





Why has the Biden administration been doing everything in its power to ESCALATE the war between Russia and Ukraine rather than seek peace? A couple of months ago, the Pentagon announced its largest budget ever — $842 BILLION. Half of that will all go to military defense contractors. The military-industrial complex is one of the largest businesses in the world, and it has penetrated nearly every branch of government, including the office of the president. Glenn follows the money trail to reveal who is making money from the war and asks: Who’s REALLY directing United States foreign policy? Florida congresswoman and Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna is one of only nine Republicans calling to end funding to Ukraine. She tells Glenn that behind the scenes in Washington, there seems to be a larger political motivation than to just “stop Putin.” And she reveals what Ukraine representatives have demanded in meetings with her: “They’re telling us we must continue to fund the war, they want F-35s, and it’s the obligation of Congress to do so.” Investigative journalist and “Just the News” CEO John Solomon tells Glenn why he thinks Biden is so obsessed with Ukraine and why the FBI is “playing a game of keep-away” with House Republicans who seek a document to prove allegations that then-Vice President Biden was engaged in a pay-to-play scheme with a foreign national. Plus, he gives Glenn a sneak peek at what a “Just the News” investigation found after receiving access to January 6 tapes from the Capitol. “There are security vulnerabilities, details on the pipe bomber suspect, and footage of Nancy Pelosi exiting the building.” “This is footage Democrats would NEVER want released,” Solomon says, and it’s all coming soon …





