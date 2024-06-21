Trump, Christian nationalism & the mark of the beast

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced somewhere in Canada on Sabbath, June 15, 2024.





As we are approaching the US presidential elections on November 5, 2024, Christian nationalism is gaining momentum in the United States. Roman Catholic groups such as Catholics for Catholics are supporting Trump as the next US President even though current President Joe Biden, if it’s really him, is Roman Catholic, a Roman Catholic who supports abortions.





Roman Catholics and Protestant may not be holding each others’ hands but they are both supporting Trump. Protestant and evangelical pastors such as Rick Warren mentioned a few years ago that there are many common or shared beliefs between the Roman Catholic and Protestant churches to UNITE together. It is their common beliefs that unites them to propel a Christian nationalism movement in their attempt make the United States, the second beast of Revelation 13:11-16 “Christian” again as part of a non-biblical Christian nationalism movement in the United States.





This will lead to their mutual cooperation in enforcing the Vatican beast’s mark of public weekly SUNday rest and worship in the United States under a Trump presidency should Trump be selected as US President.





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington