Corporate America accused of employing underage migrants

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino reports children are trafficked across the border by cartels and provided with fake IDs to work 'dangerous' U.S. jobs on 'The Claman Countdown.' #foxbusiness #clamancountdown
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html