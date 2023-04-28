© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4/26/2023【Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio】The “Fifth Column”, i.e., American sellouts, is not a left-versus-right or Republican-versus-Democrat issue. It is those global elites and the political establishment in Washington, D.C., that are the sellouts and the biggest assets of the CCP in America.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #NFSC #takedowntheCCP #Americansellouts
4/26/2023 【妮可接受Winn Tucson电台采访】 "第五纵队"(即卖美贼)不关乎左右之争或共和党民主党之争。卖美贼们是全球精英和华盛顿特区政坛的建制派，他们也是中共在美国的最大资产！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #卖美贼