91 Pre-religious Abrahamism – Trauma is a thing of the past

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ninety-first part of the book 'Trauma is a thing of the past' — read by the author himself; Ole Klit Blente.
The bullet-point list overview, for help:
- Ancient natural philosophy was expelled from Rome by emperor Justinian
- The cream of ancient scientists drifted over the Mediterranean, to the cultural centres that were to become Muslim
- The Catholic Church instilled the Dark Ages upon Europe by means of witch hunting, book burning and elimination of the common ability to read scientific literature in Greek language
- Islamic science reduced Greek scientific literature into empiric materialism
- Islamic science infiltrated Europe disguised as renaissance, through the catholic monasteries and churches, and is now called modern science
- Materialistic modern science is but a subset of natural philosophy
- The modern understanding of religion is mere 350 years old
- Modern science is 200-250 years old
- Papal Christianity pursues the ecumenism and interfaith of the Roman Empire, and is now passing the baton on to the upcoming world government
- Judaism establishes communism and Noahidism as atheistic replacements for all other flavours of faith
- UN will unite all of humanity under its world government and the Jewish faith Noahidism
Get your own copy of the book here: https://www.innate.one/shop/
Check out the Trauma-series here: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/84dfbd75-dd78-4815-b60a-52ffa39287ef?index=1
Sources:
Fomenko: History Fiction or Science page 215
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Anonymous-Workshop_of_Lucas_Cranach_(I)_-_Madonna_and_Child_a_Crescent_Moon_-_Staatsgalerie_Aschaffenburg.jpg