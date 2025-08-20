BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
#91 Pre-religious Abrahamism – Trauma is a thing of the past
The INNATE one
The INNATE one
12 followers
0
4 views • 4 weeks ago

Ninety-first part of the book 'Trauma is a thing of the past' — read by the author himself; Ole Klit Blente.


The bullet-point list overview, for help:

- Ancient natural philosophy was expelled from Rome by emperor Justinian

- The cream of ancient scientists drifted over the Mediterranean, to the cultural centres that were to become Muslim

- The Catholic Church instilled the Dark Ages upon Europe by means of witch hunting, book burning and elimination of the common ability to read scientific literature in Greek language

- Islamic science reduced Greek scientific literature into empiric materialism

- Islamic science infiltrated Europe disguised as renaissance, through the catholic monasteries and churches, and is now called modern science

- Materialistic modern science is but a subset of natural philosophy

- The modern understanding of religion is mere 350 years old

- Modern science is 200-250 years old

- Papal Christianity pursues the ecumenism and interfaith of the Roman Empire, and is now passing the baton on to the upcoming world government

- Judaism establishes communism and Noahidism as atheistic replacements for all other flavours of faith

- UN will unite all of humanity under its world government and the Jewish faith Noahidism


Get your own copy of the book here: https://www.innate.one/shop/


Check out the Trauma-series here: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/84dfbd75-dd78-4815-b60a-52ffa39287ef?index=1


Sources:

Fomenko: History Fiction or Science page 215

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Anonymous-Workshop_of_Lucas_Cranach_(I)_-_Madonna_and_Child_a_Crescent_Moon_-_Staatsgalerie_Aschaffenburg.jpg

Keywords
healthbookbiblechristianityreligionreadingabrahamismworldgovernmentrudolfsteinerinnate
