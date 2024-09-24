Reject the Blackpill





In a few decades from now, when you're asked how you spent your time during this decisive period in history, are you content with responding 'the situation looked difficult, so I gave up and laid low, and hoped for the best'? When one takes that black pill, they become infectious, and can't help but pass along their weak attitude to others.





The hallmark of this small handful of subversives is their mastery of illusions... they're a house of cards, a wizard behind a curtain, using every ounce of effort to present themselves as both stronger than they really are, and more representative of the norm.





Illusions only prevail if they're bought into and embraced... and for decades, we've embraced them.





This needs to stop





