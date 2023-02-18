MARIA ZEEE__Pascal Najadi – WORLD’S FIRST Criminal Case Lodged in Switzerland for COVID & “Vaccine” Crimes!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Streamed Feb 17th 2023
Posted Feb 18th 2023
Retired Banker Pascal Najadi joins us to discuss his lodgement of the world’s first criminal case launched in Switzerland against the government for COVID and “Vaccine” crimes. Mr. Najadi also discusses the urgency around stopping the IHR Amendments/Pandemic Treaty immediately.
To follow Pascal Najadi’s work visit YouTube, Rumble, Telegram, Twitter.
https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34 https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFT https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34