The Collapse: Things Will Never Be the Same (S1E20)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One year after grid down two billion people have died globally, most of them outside of North America. The lights come back on, but the trouble for Americans and Canadians is far from over. Major war is brewing in Europe. China is falling apart. Plague departs Africa.
How to support me:
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/laurel
Send money via PayPal (enter my email - [email protected] - when prompted): https://www.paypal.com/signin?returnUri=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paypal.com%2Fmyaccount%2Ftransfer&state=%2Fhomepage
Contact/Social Media and other video presence:
Email: [email protected]
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/laurelschannel
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/laurel/
Snail mail:
Laurel
500 N Commercial St, Suite 502CP
Manchester, NH 03101
Citations:
Music purchased through subscription license on Bensound: https://www.bensound.com/
Most video clips purchased through subscription license on StoryBlocks: https://www.videoblocks.com/
Some photos and clips are from government websites