InfoWars - Sunday Live - Xi Jenping Orders Chi-Com Military to Prepare for Global War As Israels Iran Attack Plans Are Leaked - NATO Plan For Ukraine NUKES Is Reported By Germany's BILD - 10-20-2024

Alex Jones breaks down Chinese President Xi Jinping’s orders to the People’s Liberation Army to prepare for imminent war in response to NATO’s plans to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine and Israel’s leaked plan to attack Iran. Also, economist Kirk Elliot joins the show to discuss how a looming financial collapse is coming as US banks report unrealized losses 7x higher than during the 2008 financial crisis.

