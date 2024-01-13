Dr. James Thorp | Top Maternal Fetal Medicine Specialist Fired For Exposing Truth

Thank you to Dr. James Thorpe and his wife Maggie for their time and bravery to speak out about the loss of life being brought down on mothers and babies.

Seen on the documentary Died Suddenly and shows like Tucker Carlson, Dr. James Thorp shares his experiences with the thousands of mothers and babies.

mRNA shots are what has caused this disaster and any of the 60,000 OBGYNs in the US, would have seen the same indicators.

"Anything that causes inflammation in pregnancy, will cause death and destruction."

"No matter the disease, the earlier you implement treatment, the better the survivability and the better the outcome"

"I was using HCQ for 40 years in pregnant women and it was safe and effective. Now we are being told that we could not offer this"

"Evil, sinister deceptions. I knew what was coming down."

Created a double blinded placebo trial and sent to Fauci and Trump.

Amazingly dedicated and brave individuals like this are what will lift us out of this tyranny.

Please share this podcast and help make more aware, to stop more deaths.

