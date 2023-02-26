Kate Shemirani & James Harvey: Oversexualizing Of Everything & Crushing Free Thought

Nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins us, along with James Harvey, a young activist to talk about James' efforts to deal with those who are oversexualizing every single thing, including candy shops. James is not only a well spoken young man, but he is also standing up for those in the university who are being attacked simply based on what they think and how they voice their thoughts. While many are saying the next generation are worthless, James demonstrates that God is raising a standard up against the evil of the day, and He is even granting them victory in the face of their enemies!





