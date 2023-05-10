© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.To Teach And To Instruct.
Proverbs 9:9 (NIV).
9) Instruct the wise and they will be wiser still;
teach the righteous and they will add to their learning.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Righteous become more righteous from teaching.
The Wise become wiser from instruction.
Same thing, different audience.
