To Teach And To Instruct - Proverbs 9:9

Proverbs 9:9 (NIV).

9) Instruct the wise and they will be wiser still;

teach the righteous and they will add to their learning.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

The Righteous become more righteous from teaching.

The Wise become wiser from instruction.

Same thing, different audience.

