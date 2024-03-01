Gaza and the Humanitarian Aid Trucks: Here’s What Really Happened!

👕 For ✞ God & 🇺🇸 Country, SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com & use SAVE15 at checkout!

The fake news terrorist-supporting communist media are liars. Here's what really happened in Gaza with the Humanitarian Aid trucks, tank, etc.



1. The incident began at around 4 a.m., when some 30 trucks carrying humanitarian aid arrived at the coast of Gaza City, to deliver food to Muslims in the Rimal neighborhood of the Gaza Strip.





2. A violent gathering of thousands of so called "Palestinians" (AKA Muslim Gazan Residents) developed around and rushed the aid trucks looting the equipment/supplies as they were arriving after they passed an IDF checkpoint in central Gaza. That "gathering" lead to a stampede in which dozens of Gazans were wounded and killed.

3. The IDF’s initial investigation found that some of the trucks managed to continue further North, where armed men reportedly opened fire at the convoy near Rimal and looted it. The IDF soldiers opened fire in self-defense. Dozens of Muslims who rushed the last truck in the convoy began to move toward an IDF tank and troops stationed at the military’s checkpoint. An officer stationed in the area was ordered to fire warning shots in the air and to direct gunfire at the legs of those who continued to move toward the troops since the crazy psychotic Muslim jihadi lunatics were within a few dozen meters.

CONCLUSION: This mass-casualty event was a result of the Gazan's own doing by way of them trampling one another in the stampede and literally attacking the aid trucks and tank with armed gunmen. Even if the drivers of the aid trucks wounded any Gazans with the trucks themselves, it was only because they were rushing to get out of there because their lives were in jeopardy.

The IDF has coordinated several aid deliveries to Northern Gaza in recent weeks, although this one was larger than usual, and it will now look to finding a solution to prevent such incidents from happening again.





STEVE'S TAKE: This event serves Islam, Iran, and Hamas to attempt to mobilize international support, since the Gaza issue has dropped from the headlines.



The lying Muslims AKA "Palestinians" are claiming a Gaza massacre by Israel kills over 100 people but as stated the IDF probe found that the majority of casualties in the Northern Gaza crowd crush are a result of them trampling themselves and getting run over by panicking aid truck drivers who felt their lives were being threatened/in danger.

SOURCE ➡️ Gazans Loot Humanitarian Aid Truck, Dozens Killed in the Stampede - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZUvTdtbg8yo

RELATED ARTICLE: IDF Probe: Majority of Casualties in Northern Gaza Crowd Crush are Result of Trampling, Being Run Over - https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/idf-probe-majority-of-casualties-in-northern-gaza-crowd-crush-are-result-of-trampling-being-run-over/

