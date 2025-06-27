BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Morning Manna - June 27, 2025 - Daniel 3:1-18 - Faith Friday: We Will Not Bow
morningmanna
morningmanna
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 2 months ago

On this powerful Faith Friday, the Morning Manna team unpacks Daniel 3:1–18, the epic story of Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego's bold stand in the face of deadly opposition. As King Nebuchadnezzar demands idolatrous worship under threat of a fiery furnace, these faithful men choose loyalty to God over obedience to worldly power. Their declaration, “We will not bow,” models for believers today what it means to stand firm in faith—peacefully, boldly, and humbly—even when the cost is everything. Rick Wiles reflects on the courage required to remain obedient in a world increasingly hostile to biblical truth. The message underscores that true faith is not presumption—it’s submission to God's will, whether or not deliverance comes. The broadcast concludes with Holy Communion, calling believers to spiritual preparation and trust in the sovereignty of God. You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961. Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves! AmericanReserves.com It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! Amazon.com/Final-Day Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books! books.apple.com/final-day Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today. Sacrificingliberty.com The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! Trunews/faucielf

Keywords
couragefaithdeliverancepersecutionsovereigntysubmissionunityidolatryobediencehumilityrickwilesmorningmanna
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy