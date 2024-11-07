No Prospect Of Hope For Kiev Regime

Trump is back in the White House. With his victory in the US elections, the West gained the possibility to revise its support for Ukraine. The new old president promises to end the conflict by the time of his inauguration, but the price of peace may be too high for Kiev. Ukraine fell into a trap set by the puppet regime, while Moscow publicly declares its commitment to the primary goals which do not exclude its readiness for negotiations. However, the Russian elites are famous for the ‘concessions’ they make to their dear Western ‘partners’.

The international scene is frozen in anticipation, but fire on Ukrainian frontlines does not subside.

So far, it has been clear that Kiev’s only victory was the glorious incursion into Russian territory in the border Kursk region that turned into a strategic disaster.

Kiev is trying its best to hide another defeat with perverted assertions. According to Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, the attack in Kursk was aimed at preventing the opening of a new front and the alleged Russian offensive in the Ukrainian border Sumy region. Voilà, the disaster is turned into a strategic move of Kiev’s military genius.

Such media stuffing usually marks the upcoming deterioration of Ukrainian position if it can be worse. Ukrainians are threatened that Kiev may be preparing for withdrawal from Russian territory.

In fact, Ukrainian operations in Russia were of purely offensive nature. One of its goals was to commit an act of nuclear terrorism against the entity ofEurope.

The Russian military revealed the report of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, which formed one of the pillars when planning the operation. 20000 Ukrainian troops with dozens of tanks rushed towards the Kursk nuclear power plant naively assured that the disaster would only affect the Russian territory.

Ukrainian operations in the Kursk region are accompanied by numerous fakes. Everyone and their sister are commenting on the first alleged battles against the North Korean soldiers, but no one dares to declare Ukrainian victory in this fighting.

Busy revealing Russian secrets, Kiev failed to secure their own.

Leaked documents of the Ukrainian military confirmed the first deployment of the US-made 155-mm correctable projectile M712 Copperhead in the Kursk region. But their deliveries were never officially reported.

While Kiev is fighting in the media, the Russian army is steadily moving forward. In total, 539 sq km came under the control of the Russian army in October, 86 square km were liberated in the Kursk region. This week, Russian forces restored full control of the state border in the Glushkovsky district and continued grinding Ukrainian reserves in cauldrons around Sudza.

https://southfront.press/no-prospect-of-hope-for-kiev-regime/